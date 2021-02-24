DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Decision Diagnostics Corp.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds all investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Decision Diagnostics Corp. ("Decision Diagnostics" or "the Company") (OTCBB: DECN) on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 3, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

According to the filed Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Decision Diagnostics failed to develop a viable COVID-19 test in any form, let alone a test that could detect the virus in less than one minute. The Company was not capable of meeting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test. Despite this inability to meet FDA requirements, the Company touted an unrealistic time to market for its tests. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

