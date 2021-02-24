Pega Awarded ITES-SW2 Contract with the U.S. Army via immixGroup

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced the U.S. Army has approved Pega software for its ITES-SW2 CHESS federal contract vehicle through immixGroup, a value-added distributor for government. This approval helps federal agencies accelerate and simplify the contracting process to procure Pega Government Platform™ and Pega Customer Service™ for their digital transformation and modernization projects.

ITES-SW2 is a contracting vehicle for the U.S. Army and federal agencies to procure approved public sector commercial off-the-shelf software products and services. Under this contract vehicle, the U.S. Army and federal agencies can now easily procure Pega solutions and leverage quick deployment support by fast-tracking contracting activities through immixGroup. Pega's base contract period runs from Aug. 31, 2020 to Aug. 30, 2025 with a five-year option period from Aug. 31, 2025 to Aug. 30, 2030.

immixGroup, an Arrow Electronics company, is a value-added distributor that helps technology companies do business with the government. immixGroup enables IT manufacturers and solution providers to grow their public sector business and accelerate the sales cycle. Government agencies trust immixGroup to provide reliable access to a wide range of enterprise software and hardware products through their preferred contracts and business partners.

Pega helps provide government agencies with a fast path to deliver outcomes and improve services, as well as the scalability to meet modernization requirements while maintaining industry compliance. Pega's solutions connect data and systems across operational silos, helping streamline organizational complexity while improving efficiency. Pega currently works with the largest government agencies to help them achieve their modernization goals and transform the digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.pega.com/industries/government.

"The addition of Pega Government Platform on the ITES-SW2 contract vehicle continues to make it easier for us to support and address the technology needs of the U.S. Army and other federal agencies to help them meet their digital modernization goals," said Doug Averill, vice president and industry market lead, government, Pegasystems. "We're looking forward to extending our work with federal government agencies and powering our U.S. Army and federal clients through this contract."

