Hear Tom Morello Across SiriusXM, with New Streaming Channels, Weekly Show and Podcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today a new collaboration with groundbreaking rock guitarist and acoustic troubadour, Tom Morello, including all-original content that spans three new streaming music channels and a new additional weekly show beginning March 2, and an original podcast, beginning March 3.

The content hand-crafted by Morello includes streaming music channels that are part of SiriusXM's Xtra Channels offering, which has expanded even more since its debut of 100 curated music channels in early 2019. Morello's music channels will amplify the intersection where music and activism collide, a wide-range of heavy metal music, and will explore his personal influences and musical collection. See channel info below.

"When SiriusXM approached me about doing a new slate of shows, I only had one condition: I say what I wanna say and I play what I wanna play," said Morello. "When the right combination of rhythm and rhyme washes over a huge throng or transmits through an ear bud it can provide a spark for action or a life raft for survival. Music MATTERS. And I'm very much looking forward to inflicting on listeners the music that matters to me."

"We are more than excited for Tom to bring his unique and respected voice in both music and activism across multiple platforms to our listeners," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "SiriusXM offers artists, such as Tom, the flexibility to express their creativity through live radio, streaming, and podcasts, across our distinct, but coordinated services including SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher."

Tom Morello's Battle Hymns Radio (ch. 1124) will thread the needle between music and activism throughout history and genres. The channel will provide an audio assault of rebel anthems featuring the Freedom songs of the 1960s, the hip hop music that has been standing up for Black lives for decades, and the mosh pit-inciting, radically-raging rock.

Tom Morello's Heavy Metal Happy Hour Radio (ch. 1122) will feature a hand-selected array of heavy metal music, ranging from hidden gems to classic cuts for a happy hour that never ends.

Tom Morello's Riffs, Rhymes, & Rebellion Radio (ch. 1123) will dive deep into Morello's personal record collection to showcase the diverse sonic landscape of riffs, beats, and ballads that shaped his music and career.

Tom Morello's three Xtra channels are the latest additions to SiriusXM's stable of music channels created with iconic artists including The Beatles, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Eminem, LL COOL J, Phish, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Kirk Franklin, Diplo, Bob Marley, B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and more.

SiriusXM's E Street Radio will debut Tom Morello's Radio Comandante, a weekly show dedicated to a new musical theme, featuring a collection of wildly diverse songs that have influenced him as an artist. Each week his show will air on a SiriusXM channel that suits the current show's theme. The premiere show of Tom Morello's Radio Comandante will focus on the theme of American class consciousness and examine the 80-year history behind Bruce Springsteen's song "The Ghost of Tom Joad." The show will air Tuesday, March 2 at 10 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET on channel 20, with replays throughout the week.

This is Morello's second weekly show on SiriusXM, following the incredible success of Tom Morello's One Man Revolution on SiriusXM's Lithium channel, where Morello shares stories spanning his 30-year career as a groundbreaking artist, while taking listeners on a fearless exploration through 90s alternative & grunge music that ignited a revolution. Tom Morello's One Man Revolution airs every Monday at 4 p.m. ET on channel 34.

Adding to the latest array and launch of SiriusXM's original, exclusive and popular podcasts is Tom Morello's Maximum Firepower, which will be available on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, and wherever listeners access their podcasts, beginning Wednesday March 3 and air weekly on SiriusXM's Volume, channel 106 every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET, also beginning on March 3. This SiriusXM original, weekly podcast will focus on the music, the moments, and the movements that have shaped Tom's worldview and left an indelible mark on him as an artist and activist.

For all information on Tom Morello's Xtra channels, shows and podcast visit: http://siriusxm.com/tom-morello .

Subscribers are able to listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more. SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can enjoy a unique mix of exclusive, original, and popular podcasts via the SiriusXM mobile app or online at www.siriusxm.com/podcast2020.

About Tom Morello

Incendiary rock guitarist and acoustic troubadour Tom Morello, known for his innovative guitar solos and thunderous chords, is a groundbreaking artist whether in his solo career or as an original member of the rock bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, two acts responsible for multiple Grammy Awards and a combined 30 million albums sold worldwide. He's released four solo albums as The Nightwatchman, created the genre obliterating Atlas Underground project, and formed the band Street Sweeper Social Club with Boots Riley of The Coup. Morello has also been recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the "100 Greatest Guitar Players of All-Time (#26)." Morello has produced or collaborated with artists of diverse genres including Wu Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Tool, John Fogerty, Anti-Flag, Public Enemy, Joe Strummer, Crystal Method, Calle 13, Dave Matthews Band, Johnny Cash, Killer Mike. Travis Barker, and Pete Seeger. In addition, he joined Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band for six years on tour and is featured lead guitarist on Springsteen's Wrecking Ball and High Hopes albums. In 2016, Morello joined forces with fellow Rage Against The Machine bandmates Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, as well as Cypress Hill's B-Real and Public Enemy's Chuck D and DJ Lord to form the band Prophets of Rage. In 2020 Rage Against The Machine announced its reformation and an extensive world tour. Morello is also known for his lifelong valiant activism.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting our business; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Angela Burke

212-584-5350

[email protected]

Carolina Dubon

646-313-2293

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hear-tom-morello-across-siriusxm-with-new-streaming-channels-weekly-show-and-podcast-301234252.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.