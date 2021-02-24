Dominion Energy Charity Classic surpasses $5.1 million generated for local charity since tournament's debut

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tournament officials announced today that the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic helped generate more than $1.5 million for charities in the Richmond and Henrico County region, bringing the tournament's total charitable impact to over $5.1 million since the event debuted in 2016.

The PGA TOUR Champions tournament, currently in its sixth year, is dedicated to giving back charitably in the local community, with a focus on military support. As a result of the 2020 event, the tournament distributed funds to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House and more than 100 additional non-profit organizations in Central Virginia.

"Five years in, we have averaged over $1 million a year for charitable organizations in the local area," said Tom Farrell, executive chairman of Dominion Energy. "2020 was especially challenging for non-profits, so this announcement and its impact comes at a good time. We look forward to hopefully welcoming fans and players back to the area in October for what has become an exciting sports tradition."

Each year, the Charity Classic offers area non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. This program provides participating 501(c)(3) organizations the ability to generate donations that the PGA TOUR bonuses by 10 percent. Some of the organizations that generated significant funds through the program in 2020 included Swim RVA, Richmond Ballet, Mission Gait, Louisa Arts Center, The Richmond Symphony and Boots to Suits.

"During a year that saw the world reeling from a pandemic, we were especially glad the tournament could continue to make a positive impact in our community," said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. "Even without the ability to host spectators on site, the event was able to help generate charitable funds, which is a testament to the philanthropic mentality of the many local residents and corporations that support the tournament."

"We are excited and grateful that the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) has again been chosen to be a recipient of the funds generated by the Dominion Energy Charity Classic," said John Lesinski, VVSF Board Chair. "The charitable dollars generated by the Charity Classic over the past five years have made a major difference in our efforts to help our military veterans who need financial assistance, to find gainful civilian employment and to prevent homelessness throughout the Commonwealth and will again be used to accomplish our important mission to serve those who have served us."

Since beginning in 2016, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has received several accolades. In 2016, 2017 and 2019 the tournament received the Players Award for being voted the favorite event of the year by PGA TOUR Champions players. The 2018 Charity Classic won the Sales Award, recognizing the outstanding sponsorship support from the Richmond business community as well as the 10-year extension announcement with Dominion Energy and The Country Club of Virginia, solidifying professional golf in Richmond through 2029.

The 2021 event will return to The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course, October 21-24, with the top 72 players competing for a $2 million purse. Phil Mickelson is the defending champion.

For additional tournament information or to find out more about Birdies for Charity, please visit www.deccgolf.com.

ABOUT THE DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three PGA TOUR Champions season-ending playoff events to determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion. The 2021 tournament is scheduled for October 21-24 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. A field of 72 professionals will compete for a share of the $2 million purse and a spot in the 54-player field the following week. All three rounds of the event will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT Friday through Sunday. For corporate sponsorship and volunteer opportunities or ticket information, please visit the official tournament website at www.deccgolf.com or see our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (@DECCGolf) and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Tournament programming is available via 25+ TV linear partners in 145+ countries and territories, with 25 channels carrying long-form and/or highlights coverage, and 200+ hours of live coverage distributed in 135+ countries and territories. Programming is also available via the OTT platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR in every market outside of the United States, excluding China and Korea, with live coverage distributed in 130+ countries and territories.

ABOUT DOMINION ENERGY

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-charity-classic-surpasses-5-1-million-generated-for-local-charity-since-tournaments-debut-301234707.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy