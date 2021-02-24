>
Associated Banc-corp (ASB) President & CEO Philip B Flynn Sold $2.8 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: ASB +4.23%

President & CEO of Associated Banc-corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip B Flynn (insider trades) sold 139,747 shares of ASB on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $20.07 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Associated Banc-Corp is a commercial bank holding company. It provides banking and related financial services to consumer and commercial customers. Associated Banc-Corp has a market cap of $3.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.035000 with a P/E ratio of 11.25 and P/S ratio of 2.57. The dividend yield of Associated Banc-Corp stocks is 3.42%. GuruFocus rated Associated Banc-Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Associated Banc-Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Philip B Flynn sold 139,747 shares of ASB stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $20.07. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Patrick Edward Ahern sold 55,177 shares of ASB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $19.01. The price of the stock has increased by 10.65% since.
  • Director John B Williams sold 2,850 shares of ASB stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $19.31. The price of the stock has increased by 8.93% since.
  • Executive Vice President John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of ASB stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $19.19. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ASB, click here

.

