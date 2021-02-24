>
Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster Sold $10.6 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: CRL +2.04%

Chairman, President and CEO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James C Foster (insider trades) sold 37,731 shares of CRL on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $281.27 a share. The total sale was $10.6 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a pharmaceutical company providing drug discovery and development services. The company provides animal models for laboratory testing, and offers manufacturing testing services to various industries. Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a market cap of $14.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $285.910000 with a P/E ratio of 39.70 and P/S ratio of 4.96. Charles River Laboratories International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster sold 37,731 shares of CRL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $281.27. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.
  • Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster sold 30,000 shares of CRL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $285.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of CRL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $290.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Stephen D Chubb sold 658 shares of CRL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $281.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.
  • Corporate Executive VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of CRL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $293.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.73% since.
  • CSVP&Chief Accounting Officer Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of CRL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $290.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.



