Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Advantage Solutions Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, QuantumScape Corp, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Paycom Software Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Advantage Solutions Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, QuantumScape Corp, Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Workday Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. owns 446 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ADV, QS, BKNG, RTP, DIS, MP, TLMD, EA, DLTR, RADI, ARRY, WDC, HCA, GCMG, OPEN, ADM, MA, IPV, PAYA, MAR, BA, ASAN, KSS, MRVI, RBA, G, LYFT, HII, ILMN, CNC, UBER, CERE, MPLN, TPGY, SPNV.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, SBUX, WFC, RUN, JHG, TRU, DNB, WISH, ARW, AACQ, MSP, MAT, SPGI, CRM, PRO, PLL, CNXC, HAACU, VSPR, CBAH.U, DM, KKR, RTPZ.U, FCNCA, XPEV, DASH, ABNB, BMY, PRVL, CTAQU, OVV, VEEV, ROOT, ENPC, IONS, DOCU, PLT, SPR, SHC, HYFM, AVT, DKS, RDS.A, UNH, EVR, NSTG, TRTN, AVTR, DFHT, ABCL, ASLE, FSDC, IACA, IPOD, CAP.U, SPFR.U, SMG, TRI, IPOE.U, CND.U, BK, IMAX, CCIV, MRACU, FANG, HTPA.U, IMAB, MAACU, IPOF.U, AGC, SA, FWONK, LUNG, RAACU, EEFT, TMUS, AVO, FMAC.U, MOTNU, GHVIU, LNFA.U, SVSVU, SPRQ.U, ANSS, DHI, GS, JCI, FTI, KSMT, DMYD, DGNS, AGO, TROW, RTX, ASO, GOAC, SEAH.U, DGNR, PRAX, SFT, OACB, PHICU, ETN, GNTX, FRC, DOOR, FPRX, CRSR, GRSV, HLXA, HIGA.U, AVIR, CLII, CFIVU, JNPR, LVS, ACAM, ERES, YAC, KRON, EAR, MASS, HUBS, NVRO, APVO, GRWG, AQUA, SDGR, GAN, FMTX, HRMY, CPSR, PDAC.U, CDAK, TWCT, TRIT, RMGBU, BSX, INTU, IRTC, CRWD, PING, PAND, HPX, FTOC, A8C3, TLS, CCV.U, SKLZ, DCTH, LECO, OSK, LLNW, PM, GM, BOX, VERO, MDLA, BNR, FRLN, NUVB, ALGS, CFII, FGNA, C, GE, ODFL, QUIK, SNV, BXRX, CARR,
- Added Positions: VRT, ADBE, GOOGL, GSAH, CAT, XRAY, AGCO, FDX, BG, IPOC, DOX, ACGL, EQH, BBY, RPRX, MNST, APAM, PXD, VITL, ABT, LOW, JAMF, JAMF, JBL, WMS, HAS, ATVI, BIGC, TWLO, BGCP, COF, FBHS, ARNA, MRNS, ETWO, LLY, NARI, FROG, DCT, FULC, ORIC, XP, FLDM, EURN, NCNO, AWI, SVMK, FLEX, EQT, MIRM, LIFE, UTI, NFLX, LINC, FBP, BLDR, DYN, CMPS, GDRX, OYST, LJPC, JBHT,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, PAYC, WDAY, ACI, AZEK, MSI, PFPT, ROKU, REYN, RXN, AMZN, LITE, UNP, GLUU, CZR, ZBRA, ALGN, ADT, CTSH, FISV, BP, TDG, MDLZ, AHCO, NOVA, TTWO, JAZZ, NCLH, TRV, ZI, WMG, TJX, PSNL, PPD, BNL, ALLY, ROST, SYF, BMRN, TT, RXT, UAA, CPRT, APTV, RNG, MSCI, GPN, TDC, PINS, BLDP, YUM, VOYA, OXFD, PII, ZBH, LRN, ITCI, BSIG, ZYME, GOSS, ONEM, JWS, XEC, MSFT, DT, SDC, PH, PACB, WVE, WPF, STZ, REGN, FRTA, MNRL, NKLA, TMO, WHD, VRM, BRKR, NTRA, MGTX, CNTG, GFL, QELLU, HTA, RPTX, ATHA, GOCO, MS, CNCE, DCPH, TELA, TARA, VSPRU, ADS, MCK, BPOP, USB, AER, GNMK, APO, ADMA, NSCO, CNNE, BILL, TREB.U, CPSR.U, VSTA, CLX, MANU, IQV, REPH, SPRO, ARCE, CCX, CCX, AKUS, CRHC.U, ATUS, VICI, KNSA, PHR, ETNB, IVA, OM,
- Sold Out: ADI, NXPI, FTV, RTP.U, TIF, GSAH.U, VFC, CMI, FFIV, ZEN, WH, OTIS, WMGI, FVAC, DRI, IMMU, IPOB, TOT, CPAA, SPY, NSC, COST, SNAP, AON, VIAV, SHW, TECH, WWD, TWST, EL, TPR, SHOP, WORK, SNOW, SBNY, TCO, GME, ADPT, COO, FCN, PODD, AACQU, DVN, MCO, SLB, CXO, APA, TDOC, CHKP, HIG, COMM, LAUR, ENPC.U, CVLT, FSLR, PE, LHX, ESNT, PYPL, CFFA, CPB, CNQ, FHN, LUV, PLTR, VNT, ALL, HSY, FTAC, TIG, PTVE, CLR, HZNP, SPAQ, FOUR, ARYBU, CCIV.U, ADP, WHR, FIT, KIDS, OPCH, JPM, PHM, ELAN, CRSA, OSH, KSMTU, BAM, EXAS, FCEL, SYY, UROV, TFC, QCOM, DGX, QDEL, WD, PAE, GOAC.U, HUM, AGIO, UA, APG, TBIO, CHNG, DGNR.U, U, CRK, GGG, STKL, IOVA, CCXX, OACB.U, BSY, COR, SMMC, RNA, YAC.U, GRSVU, DMYD.U, CLII.U, HMSY, KNX, LPX, ACHC, AXTA, MDB, ARVN, NREF, FEAC, BLI, LSF, CD, SAFM, WYNN, ALBO, CONE, ATRA, RPD, ADNT, TCDA, IDYA, LI, TWCTU, FGNA.U, EW, FHI, RGLD, KTOS, CRDF, YNDX, BLMN, IBP, TWOU, GMDA, HPX.U, FTOCU, PRLD, DRQ, PCG, PG, URI, EHTH, TFII, QKL1, VC, FOXF, DNOW, ZSAN, FND, RPAY, EQ, NET, SBE, VEL, PLRX, PROG, KCAC, ALNY, PWR, RCII, SWK, MASI, TRGP, VIAO,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with VRT. Click here to check it out.
- VRT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of VRT
- Peter Lynch Chart of VRT
For the details of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alyeska+investment+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 900,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 7,433,698 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.56%
- Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 9,759,295 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 533,912 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 333,003 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Advantage Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 9,759,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2423.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 25,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,885,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $199.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 276,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 400.56%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 7,433,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 510.97%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $472.016100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 220,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 276.87%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2070.382500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 63,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 1274.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,978,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 627.01%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 172,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 693.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 495,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.46.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.78.Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 99.14%. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $186.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 3,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 67.81%. The sale prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $399.72. The stock is now traded at around $383.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 94,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 78.57%. The sale prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $261.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 74,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc by 80.02%. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 767,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 45%. The sale prices were between $33.44 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 1,458,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 76.69%. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $167.9. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 74,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. keeps buying