Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Advantage Solutions Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, QuantumScape Corp, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Paycom Software Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Advantage Solutions Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, QuantumScape Corp, Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Workday Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. owns 446 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 900,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 7,433,698 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.56% Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 9,759,295 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 533,912 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 333,003 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Advantage Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 9,759,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2423.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 25,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,885,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $199.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 276,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 400.56%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 7,433,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 510.97%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $472.016100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 220,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 276.87%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2070.382500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 63,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 1274.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,978,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 627.01%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 172,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 693.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 495,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.46.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 99.14%. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $186.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 3,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 67.81%. The sale prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $399.72. The stock is now traded at around $383.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 94,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 78.57%. The sale prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $261.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 74,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc by 80.02%. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 767,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 45%. The sale prices were between $33.44 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 1,458,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. reduced to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 76.69%. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $167.9. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. still held 74,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.