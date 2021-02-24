Smith-Midland's Proprietary, MASH TL3 Compliant J-J Hooks Barrier Gains California Department of Transportation Approval

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) today announces that they have further executed on their strategic growth initiatives with expansions into California. Our licensing subsidiary Easi-Set Worldwide is primed to have producers ramp up manufacturing of the J-J Hooks patented barrier system to meet California's infrastructure needs.

On February 18th, The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) gave full approval for MASH* tested J-J Hooks portable concrete barrier in two lengths (12.5 and 20-foot), for all widely used applications, including free-standing, pinned for asphalt surfaces, bolted for concrete surfaces, and bridge decks. The multi-functional F-Shape barrier design allows contractors to utilize the same product for all applications, eliminating the need for specialized inventory.

This action represents the first MASH tested, multi-functional precast concrete safety barrier to be approved for use in California. J-J Hooks licensed producers will capitalize immediately on this previously untapped major transportation market.

Ashley B. Smith, CEO stated "Caltrans represents the second largest highway system in the United States. Entry into this new market is monumental for J-J Hooks and as a result, we expect strong growth in all segments of our barrier business. We aggressively pursued California as a strategic target and the persistent efforts of the Smith-Midland team paid off. We are pleased with the expansion of our geographic footprint in this key western market. J-J Hooks self-aligning barriers are currently approved in 38 states and provinces throughout North America, and efforts to gain approval continue in the remaining markets."

*Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) standards agreed upon January 7, 2016 by The Federal Highway Administration and The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 17.5 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

About J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier

J-J Hooks currently offers a full suite of MASH-tested precast concrete temporary barrier. It is the temporary-barrier-of-choice among construction contractors due to its speed of installation/removal, no loose connection hardware, identical ends (can be turned end-to-end), cast-in self-aligning connection guide, and economical cost. Over 16,000,000 LF of J-J Hooks has been deployed on North American highways since its introduction in 1990. For more information visit www.JJHooks.com

Licensing J-J Hooks for manufacture

Easi-Set Worldwide, licenses the production and sale of proprietary precast concrete products, including J-J Hooks, to precast concrete manufacturers worldwide. For more information on Easi-Set precast products and licensing opportunities, please contact Easi-Set by calling 1-800-547-4045 or going online to www.EasiSet.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media, Licensing and Sales Inquiries:

[email protected]

(540) 439-8911

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214-872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: