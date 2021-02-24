>
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Investigation

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:BCLI +0.71%


Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.("Brainstorm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BCLI). Investors who purchased Brainstorm securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: [url="]www.bgandg.com%2Fbcli[/url].



The investigation concerns whether Brainstorm and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.



On February 22, 2021, Brainstorm issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it recently met with senior leadership from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and received FDA feedback on a high-level data summary from the NurOwn (autologous MSC-NTF cells) ALS Phase 3 clinical trial. The FDA concluded from their initial review that the current level of clinical data does not provide the threshold of substantial evidence that FDA is seeking to support a Biologics License Application (BLA).” The press release quoted Brainstorm’s Chief Executive Officer, Chaim Lebovits, as stating that “Brainstorm will first consult with principal investigators, ALS experts, expert statisticians, regulatory advisors, and ALS advocacy groups to assess the benefit/risk of a BLA submission before making a final decision[.]” On this news, Brainstorm’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 22, 2021.



If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Brainstorm shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: [url="]www.bgandg.com%2Fbcli[/url]. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.



Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005981/en/


