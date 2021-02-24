Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp™ COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter at Stores Nationwide

As part of Walgreens ongoing efforts to increase access to COVID-19 testing in communities across the U.S., the company announced today it has entered into an agreement with Labcorp™ to sell [url="]Pixel+by+Labcorp[/url] COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits over-the-counter in up to 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide beginning in spring of this year. Walgreens is making significant strides to increase on-site testing capacity at more than 5,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations by April 1, with more than half of sites located in socially vulnerable areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005843/en/

This kit will be Walgreens first over-the-counter COVID-19 testing option available for purchase in-store and is aimed to address stores that do not currently have testing available on-site. This builds upon Walgreens and Labcorp’s recent announcement of Pixel by Labcorp™ COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit availability on [url="]Walgreens+Find+Care%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url], a digital health platform available on the Walgreens app and Walgreens.com. The addition of this over-the-counter collection kit in-store will help to ensure customers have access to testing solutions when and how they need it – at-home, in-store or at one of Walgreens’ other conveniently located testing sites.“Increasing access to COVID-19 testing continues to be a priority for Walgreens. Working with Labcorp, we can now offer testing solutions at a majority of Walgreens locations nationwide,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “This is another example of the power of innovative collaboration to drive greater access to care and products, and we look forward to continuing to work with Labcorp to provide health products and services to our communities.”“Labcorp is pleased to extend our strategic collaboration with Walgreens to now include over-the-counter sale of Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “This is yet another convenient way for consumers to learn if they are infected with COVID-19, which can help communities continue the fight against this global pandemic.”Customers will be able to purchase the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit at the pharmacy counter without a prescription at up to 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide. Once purchased, customers can self-administer the test collection using a short nasal swab and send their sample back to Labcorp via pre-paid FedEx Express Overnight. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.If a COVID-19 test is positive, a Labcorp-verified healthcare staff member will contact individuals directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp has contracted with a physician network to provide independent physician services for consultation. The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit is not a substitute for visits to a healthcare professional and is for use by adults 18 and older.Labcorp’s COVID-19 PCR test has not been FDA cleared or approved and has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. Limited quantities available per store.Walgreens ([url="]www.walgreens.com[/url]) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn more about us at [url="]www.Labcorp.com[/url] or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005843/en/