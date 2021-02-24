>
Hess Corporation Donates $2 Million to Houston's Winter Storm Relief Efforts

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:HES +0.79%


Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced that it is donating $1 million to the Houston Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund and $1 million to the Houston Food Bank following the severe winter storm that has significantly impacted communities already suffering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will also match donations made by employees through its matching gift program.



“Our hearts go out to the many families who are struggling to recover from this devastating storm,” said CEO John Hess. “We are making these donations to help people in need whose lives have been so severely impacted.”



“We are proud to support Mayor Turner and community leaders across Houston in providing relief for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said COO Greg Hill.



[url="]Hess+Corporation[/url] is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.



The [url="]Houston+Harris+County+2021+Winter+Storm+Relief+Fund[/url], established by the City of Houston and Harris County, and overseen and administered by United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation, is supporting families needing additional help to recover, including plumbing and home repairs, temporary housing, and other basic needs.



The [url="]Houston+Food+Bank[/url] collects and distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of 1,500 community partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005929/en/


