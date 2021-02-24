>
Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:TXT +2.45%


The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.



All dividends will be paid on April 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021.



About Textron Inc.



Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: [url="]www.textron.com[/url].

