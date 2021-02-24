Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Bank of America 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that management will participate in the Bank of America 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference to be held March 9-11, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this conference will be held in a virtual format only.The presentation by Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer, and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, [url="]www.calmainefoods.com[/url] and a replay will be available for 90 days.Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

