>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Safeguard Scientifics To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results On Thursday, March 4th

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:SFE +3.55%

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, March 4th at 9:00 am ET

PR Newswire

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 prior to market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 9:00 am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 833-968-2224 // (International) 825-312-2064

Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code: 9479064

Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through April 4, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact [email protected].

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safeguard-scientifics-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-thursday-march-4th-301234902.html

SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)