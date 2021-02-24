Safeguard Scientifics To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results On Thursday, March 4th

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 prior to market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 9:00 am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 833-968-2224 // (International) 825-312-2064

Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code: 9479064

Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through April 4, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

Mark Herndon

Chief Financial Officer

(610) 975-4913

[email protected]

