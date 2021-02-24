COMSovereign Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with COMSovereign management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight an 'All-American, End-to-End, Network Play' that delivers a full range of 4G LTE and 5G+ technologically advanced telecom solutions to mobile network operators, service providers, the governmental and enterprises worldwide. COMSovereign recently completed an uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market and executed two transformative public common stock offerings totaling approximately $43.6 million. The new capital enabled the Company to complete the acquisition of Fastback Networks, a leading provider of intelligent backhaul radios ("IBR") designed for Tier 1 service providers. The funding also allowed the Company to close on its new 140,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Tucson, Arizona where it will ramp-up production of its new line of 4G LTE and 5G wireless radios and electronics products, along with intelligent battery and backup power supply systems, as well as its drone and aerostat platforms.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors and maintains offices worldwide.

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, will advise COMSovereign's IR team in all facets of investor relations including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented: "The global telecom market continues to see aggressive growth driven by increased data consumption by consumers and the need for next-generation-ready network equipment for 5G. Over the past several years, COMSovereign has assembled a portfolio of advanced wireless communications hardware and software technologies, significantly expanding the breath of its service offerings. These leading technologies are designed to enable the rapid adoption of 5G which is strategically important to the future economic growth of the country and to the capability of its military. The Company is well-positioned to grow the value of its technology as it develops unique products designed to meet the next generation demands of telecom customers around the globe. This creates untapped value which presents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

Chris Tyson added: "COMSovereign has been delivering cutting-edge products like DragonWave-X's best-in-class backhaul radio systems for nearly two decades with units installed at over 330,000 locations in 100 countries for over 700 companies, making it the 2nd largest provider of microwave backhaul equipment in the United States. As a pioneer in 5G and 'next-Generation' ("nG") technologies with carrier-grade, innovative AI-driven hardware and software including the world's first miniaturized, fully virtualized 5G network Core (vCore), COMSovereign is ready to support the evolution of wireless communications. We look forward to working with management to communicate the immense value proposition COMSovereign represents based on its increasing revenue and gross margin profiles," concluded Tyson.

"With a full range of network hardware and software product lines in place, we are highly focused on executing on our sales roadmap over the coming 12 months," said Dan Hodges, Chairman and CEO of COMSovereign Holding Corp. "Our cutting-edge technology and breadth of product offerings will enable us to serve an increasing range of customers by filling critical gaps in existing telecom solutions. In the U.S., our primary market, we are focused on developing new opportunities in the telecom infrastructure space, capitalizing on our unique position as one of very few fully U.S.-based providers of telecommunications equipment and services to rapidly increase our near-term domestic sales. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our proven track record of engineering breakthrough telecom technology to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Hodges.

For more information on COMSovereign, please visit the Company's investor relations website at www.comsovereign.com.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one–stop–shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG Consulting – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combination; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

