MRM Named "Partner Of The Year" At 2020 Acquia Partner Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, leading global marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, has been named a "Partner Of The Year" at the 2020 Acquia Partner Awards.

Acquia provides the leading cloud platform for building, delivering, and optimizing digital experiences. The Acquia Partner Awards recognize the outstanding contributions from the company's partners over the course of 2020, both in the overall business performance category as well as growth from the previous year.

MRM, a leading customer relationship agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, has global expertise and capabilities across a number of key areas. MRM's core pillars include strategy & consulting, creativity & connections, technology & invention and data science, engineering & analytics.

Jayna Kothary, Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO), MRM, said, "We are thrilled to be named Acquia's Global Partner of the Year 2020! We have been recognized for global delivery on large, multi-national clients, for being thought leaders, storytellers and rule breakers who are redefining the customer experience. We thank Acquia for being great partners and for providing us with platform capabilities to make our innovation, design, and experiences a reality."

This honor follows several years of continued success, growth and recognition for MRM, which includes being named a "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company, Ad Age's 2018 B-to-B Agency of the Year, and for the first time, WARC's global Effective 100 ranking in its top 40 effective digital agencies listing for 2020. In 2020, MRM was designated for the fourth straight year as a "Leader" in Gartner Inc.'s prestigious "Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies."

ABOUT MRM

MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com .

