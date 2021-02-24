>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

United Airlines Names Laysha Ward to Board of Directors

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:UAL +8.6%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced today that Laysha Ward is joining its Board of Directors. Ward, currently Executive Vice President and Chief External Engagement Officer of Target Corporation, brings an impressive resume with more than three decades of corporate leadership experience to the UAL Board.

"Laysha and her credentials are the right addition to our already strong board of directors at a pivotal moment for our company," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "United will benefit from Laysha's insight on a wide range of topics that will be essential to our success as we recover from the impact of COVID-19, including her expertise in the areas of community and stakeholder engagement, corporate responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion."

"When we began the search for a new board member, we were focused on finding a leader with both strong business acumen and a unique perspective that will help United capitalize on our strengths as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis," said Oscar Munoz, Executive Chairman of United Airlines. "I'm eager for Laysha to get started because I know she will add value right away as we evaluate the strategic opportunities for United Airlines and its incredibly bright future."

"At a pivotal time for the airline industry, I look forward to joining the UAL board and helping the company fulfill its purpose of connecting people and uniting the world," said Ward.

In addition to her executive role at Target Corporation, Ward serves on the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Advisory Board, the Stanford Center for Longevity Advisory Council, and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, the Economic Clubs of New York and Chicago, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and The Links. Ward also serves on the board of directors of Denny's Corporation, as well as the boards of Greater MSP, the Minnesota Orchestra, and the Northside Achievement Zone.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-names-laysha-ward-to-board-of-directors-301234838.html

SOURCE United Airlines


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)