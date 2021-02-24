Toyota Pledges $1 Million To Support Texans Impacted By Historic Winter Storm

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Winter Storm Uri leaving millions of Texans without power or water last week, North Texas-based Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has pledged $1 million in relief for storm victims. The aid will serve both customers and a variety of Texas-based non-profit organizations.

"We take our role as community leaders seriously, so when winter storms affected millions right in our backyard, our top priority became helping Texas get back on its feet after this ordeal," said Sean Suggs, group vice president of Social Innovation, TMNA. "Texans have supported our company in myriad ways, and we want to help our neighbors emerge from this storm stronger than ever."

The $1 million relief effort includes:

North Texas/DFW Metroplex

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, in support of North Texas Cares and West Dallas nonprofits to quickly distribute funds to grassroots organizations: $450,000

nonprofits to quickly distribute funds to grassroots organizations: North Texas Food Bank: $100,000

The Family Place and Genesis Women's Shelter to fund hotel rooms, food, and transportation for their clients: $30,000

Shelter to fund hotel rooms, food, and transportation for their clients: Toyota employees will be able to support the needs of four North Texas community partners significantly impacted by the storms by purchasing items from their Amazon Wish Lists.

San Antonio

SAWS Community Pipe Repair Fund, through the San Antonio Area Foundation to assist individuals and families stay in their homes safely with funds for plumbing repairs: $100,000

Let's Help SA Fund to provide food, water and shelter: $200,000

Houston

United Way of Greater Houston to support the Greater Houston 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund that supports local home repairs: $50,000

to support the 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund that supports local home repairs: Houston Food Bank: $50,000

CrowdSource Rescue to provide food, water and fuel: $20,000

Toyota offers support to all U.S.-based employees with their personal recovery efforts from unexpected catastrophic events. Additionally, Toyota will match up to $10,000 in individual employee contributions to nonprofit organizations recovering from the storm.

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) announced it is offering payment relief options to customers affected by the storms. This broad outreach includes any TFS or Lexus Financial Services customer in the designated disaster areas. Impacted lease and finance customers residing in affected areas may be eligible to take advantage of several payment relief options, some of which include:

extensions and lease deferred payments

redirecting billing statements

arranging phone or online payments

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Contact:

Victor Vanov

[email protected]; 469.292.1318

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-pledges-1-million-to-support-texans-impacted-by-historic-winter-storm-301234975.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America