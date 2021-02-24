SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TPCO, ENBL, EGOV and GRNV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden Global Capital will acquire all outstanding shares of Tribune common stock that it does not already own for $17.25 per share in cash. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tpco/

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Energy Transfer LP ("ET"). Under the terms of agreement, ENBL unitholders will receive 0.8595 ET units for each ENBL unit that they own. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/enbl/

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Tyler Technologies Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of EGOV common stock that they hold. If you own EGOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/egov/

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Helbiz, Inc. ("Helbiz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire Helbiz through a reverse merger that will result in Helbiz becoming a public company that will trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange. If you own GRNV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grnv/

