>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Comerica Bank's California Index Up Again

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMA +3.56%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's California Economic Activity Index increased in December to a level of 107.5. December's reading is 19 percent above the historical low of 90.4 set in June 2020. The index averaged 105.8 points in 2020, 18.6 points below the average for all of 2019. November's index reading was revised to 104.5.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Our California Economic Activity Index improved again in December, up for the sixth consecutive month. Seven out of eight index components were positive for the month including nonfarm employment, unemployment insurance claims (inverted), housing starts, house prices, industrial electricity demand, state total trade and the Dow Jones Technology Index. Hotel occupancy fell in December. We expect our California Index data to show some volatility over the coming months. Our December California Index does not fully capture the slowdown in nonfarm payrolls for the month due to our smoothing process. Also, some of the improvement in California unemployment claims in December may be due to timing issues with fiscal stimulus at the end of 2020. It is also important to note that the California economy, measured by gross domestic product (GDP), is recovering much faster than the state's labor market. State GDP is highly correlated with aggregate income. Normally, job growth is the driving force behind income growth. However, federal fiscal stimulus continues to supplement lost wages and stabilize disrupted businesses, even as the state faces a sluggish labor market recovery. Earlier this week, California also passed its own stimulus package which includes $600 direct payments to lower income workers and expanded grants to small businesses within the state.

The California Economic Activity Index consists of eight variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, total trade, technology stock index and hotel occupancy. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

To subscribe to our publications or for questions, contact us at [email protected]. Archives are available at http://www.comerica.com/insights. Follow us on Twitter: @Comerica_Econ.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-banks-california-index-up-again-301234937.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)