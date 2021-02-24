>
Cognex Corp (CGNX) EVP, Vision & ID Products Carl Gerst Sold $9.5 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: CGNX +0.67%

EVP, Vision & ID Products of Cognex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carl Gerst (insider trades) sold 115,000 shares of CGNX on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $82.76 a share. The total sale was $9.5 million.

Cognex Corp is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in manufacturing processes. Its products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items. Cognex Corp has a market cap of $14.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.570000 with a P/E ratio of 84.42 and P/S ratio of 18.15. The dividend yield of Cognex Corp stocks is 0.27%. Cognex Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cognex Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cognex Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Vision & ID Products Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of CGNX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $82.76. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.
  • Director Dianne M Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of CGNX stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $87.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.01% since.
  • Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of CGNX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $93.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.68% since.
  • Director Patrick Alias sold 20,000 shares of CGNX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $92.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.54% since.

