Cerner Corp (CERN) Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg Bought $750,432 of Shares

Exec. VP & CFO of Cerner Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J Erceg (insider trades) bought 10,655 shares of CERN on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $70.43 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $750,432.

Cerner Corp is a supplier of healthcare information technology and offers software, professional services, medical device integration, remote hosting and employer health, and wellness services. The Domestic segment generates maximum revenue. Cerner Corp has a market cap of $21.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.400000 with a P/E ratio of 27.84 and P/S ratio of 3.95. The dividend yield of Cerner Corp stocks is 1.08%. Cerner Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cerner Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cerner Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director William D Zollars sold 6,256 shares of CERN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $72.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.07% since.

