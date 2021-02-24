Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) EVP and CFO Daniel J. Brennan Sold $974,709 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Boston Scientific Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel J. Brennan (insider trades) sold 24,846 shares of BSX on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $39.23 a share. The total sale was $974,709.

Boston Scientific Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices. The firm markets its devices to health-care professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales. Boston Scientific Corp has a market cap of $55.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.530000 with and P/S ratio of 5.68. Boston Scientific Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Boston Scientific Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of BSX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $39.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 2,836 shares of BSX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $39.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 1,484 shares of BSX stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has increased by 4.03% since.

EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 1,540 shares of BSX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.28. The price of the stock has increased by 3.27% since.

EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 28,883 shares of BSX stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $38.65. The price of the stock has increased by 2.28% since.

EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 5,494 shares of BSX stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $38.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

