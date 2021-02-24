>
Lci Industries Inc (LCII) President & CEO Jason Lippert Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: LCII +0.52%

President & CEO of Lci Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Lippert (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of LCII on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $151.4 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo. LCI Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $152.960000 with a P/E ratio of 24.44 and P/S ratio of 1.38. The dividend yield of LCI Industries Inc stocks is 1.83%. LCI Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated LCI Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with LCI Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCII stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $151.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Group President - N.A. Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCII stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $145. The price of the stock has increased by 5.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LCII, click here

.

