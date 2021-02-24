>
Waste Management Inc (WM) Pres, CEO James C Fish Jr Sold $6.9 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: WM +1.77%

Pres, CEO of Waste Management Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James C Fish Jr (insider trades) sold 62,324 shares of WM on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $110.08 a share. The total sale was $6.9 million.

Waste Management Inc acts as a provider of waste management environmental services. The services provided by the company include collection, landfill, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and other services. Waste Management Inc has a market cap of $47.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $111.870000 with a P/E ratio of 31.80 and P/S ratio of 3.12. The dividend yield of Waste Management Inc stocks is 1.95%. Waste Management Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Waste Management Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Pres, CEO James C Fish Jr sold 62,324 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $110.08. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.
  • Pres, CEO James C Fish Jr sold 1,391 shares of WM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $111.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO and Treasurer Devina A Rankin sold 1,391 shares of WM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $111.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP & Chief Accounting Officer Leslie K Nagy sold 971 shares of WM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $110.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.
  • EVP & Chief Operation Officer John J Morris sold 33,449 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $110.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.
  • Sr VP, Operations Tara J. Hmmer sold 6,810 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $110.44. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.
  • Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer Michael J. Watson sold 78 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $109.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.
  • Sr. Vice President Operations Steve Batchelor sold 82 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $109.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WM, click here

.

