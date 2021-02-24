Medallia Inc (MDLA) President & CEO Leslie Stretch Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leslie Stretch (insider trades) sold 33,271 shares of MDLA on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $43.09 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $6.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.980000 with and P/S ratio of 13.36.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 33,271 shares of MDLA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $43.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.07% since.

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of MDLA stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $46.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.64% since.

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 412,341 shares of MDLA stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $42.48. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of MDLA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $45.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.32% since.

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of MDLA stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $44.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Borge Hald sold 195,000 shares of MDLA stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $44.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

Director Borge Hald sold 550,000 shares of MDLA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $40.69. The price of the stock has increased by 8.09% since.

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 160,000 shares of MDLA stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $41.98. The price of the stock has increased by 4.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDLA, click here