Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CFO Scott A Hill Sold $887,675 of Shares

CFO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott A Hill (insider trades) sold 7,987 shares of ICE on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $111.14 a share. The total sale was $887,675.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is an operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity and financial markets. It serves the risk management needs of global markets. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a market cap of $62.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $111.460000 with a P/E ratio of 29.65 and P/S ratio of 7.51. The dividend yield of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stocks is 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intercontinental Exchange Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Scott A Hill sold 7,987 shares of ICE stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $111.14. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

CFO Scott A Hill sold 17,079 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Strategic Officer David S Goone sold 14,157 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.69% since.

