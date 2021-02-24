>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CFO Scott A Hill Sold $887,675 of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: ICE +0.04%

CFO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott A Hill (insider trades) sold 7,987 shares of ICE on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $111.14 a share. The total sale was $887,675.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is an operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity and financial markets. It serves the risk management needs of global markets. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a market cap of $62.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $111.460000 with a P/E ratio of 29.65 and P/S ratio of 7.51. The dividend yield of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stocks is 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intercontinental Exchange Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Scott A Hill sold 7,987 shares of ICE stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $111.14. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.
  • CFO Scott A Hill sold 17,079 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Strategic Officer David S Goone sold 14,157 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ICE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)