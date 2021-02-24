>
Stifel Financial Corp (SF) COO David D Sliney Sold $1.2 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: SF +4.66%

COO of Stifel Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David D Sliney (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of SF on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $60.96 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Stifel Financial Corp is a full-service brokerage and investment banking firm. It provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Financial Corp has a market cap of $6.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.420000 with a P/E ratio of 15.48 and P/S ratio of 1.99. The dividend yield of Stifel Financial Corp stocks is 0.70%. GuruFocus rated Stifel Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Stifel Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Ronald J Kruszewski sold 100,000 shares of SF stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $58.5. The price of the stock has increased by 10.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO David D Sliney sold 20,000 shares of SF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $60.96. The price of the stock has increased by 5.68% since.
  • Director James M Oates sold 10,000 shares of SF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $60.63. The price of the stock has increased by 6.25% since.
  • Co-President James M Zemlyak sold 103,000 shares of SF stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $58.48. The price of the stock has increased by 10.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SF, click here

.

