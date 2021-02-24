>
Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) EVP and CMO Monique Bonner Sold $966,400 of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: AKAM -0.1%

EVP and CMO of Akamai Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Monique Bonner (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of AKAM on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $96.64 a share. The total sale was $966,400.

Akamai Technologies Inc is a United States based company which provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing online content and business applications over the Internet. Akamai Technologies Inc has a market cap of $15.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.540000 with a P/E ratio of 29.02 and P/S ratio of 5.02. Akamai Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Akamai Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Akamai Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CMO Monique Bonner sold 10,000 shares of AKAM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $96.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.93% since.
  • EVP and CHRO Anthony P Williams sold 1,005 shares of AKAM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $100.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.72% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of AKAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $102.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.61% since.

