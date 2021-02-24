>
Valueworks Llc Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Sells Williams Inc

February 24, 2021 | About: OAS +3.13%

New York, NY, based Investment company Valueworks Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, sells Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2020Q4, Valueworks Llc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALUEWORKS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueworks+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALUEWORKS LLC
  1. Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 806,836 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25%
  2. Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) - 3,367,799 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 70,438 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7%
  4. United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 633,160 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 150,027 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 54,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.



