Valueworks Llc Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Sells Williams Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Valueworks Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, sells Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2020Q4, Valueworks Llc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OAS,

OAS, Added Positions: WLL, UNFI, MLP,

WLL, UNFI, MLP, Reduced Positions: QCOM, NWL, GNW, GS, MSB, TUSK, CMCSA, GILD, AMGN, BBBY, GLW, NYT, WMB, IVZ, AAPL, AXP,

For the details of VALUEWORKS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueworks+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 806,836 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25% Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) - 3,367,799 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 70,438 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7% United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 633,160 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 150,027 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 54,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.