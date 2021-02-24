Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang Sold $9 million of Shares

SEVP & CTO of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Edwin Lang (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MSTR on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $896.66 a share. The total sale was $9 million.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. MicroStrategy Inc has a market cap of $7.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $817.690000 with and P/S ratio of 16.49. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with MicroStrategy Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

