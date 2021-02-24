Stonex Group Inc (SNEX) CEO - subsidiary entity Philip Andrew Smith Sold $599,100 of Shares

CEO - subsidiary entity of Stonex Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip Andrew Smith (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SNEX on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $59.91 a share. The total sale was $599,100.

INTL FCStone Inc is a financial services organization. It is engaged in providing financial products and advisory and execution services that help its clients access market liquidity, maximize profits and manage risk. StoneX Group Inc has a market cap of $1.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.090000 with a P/E ratio of 6.99 and P/S ratio of 0.02. StoneX Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with StoneX Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

