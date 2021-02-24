Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) CFO Stephen J Tulipano Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen J Tulipano (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of STOK on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $58.86 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.620000 .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Stephen J Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of STOK stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $58.86. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of STOK stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $60.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STOK, click here