Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) SVP & CFO Christopher Stansbury Sold $1.2 million of Shares

SVP & CFO of Arrow Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Stansbury (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of ARW on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $99.96 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Arrow Electronics Inc is a value-added distributor of electronic components, software, and data center infrastructure hardware. The company primarily sells semiconductors, software, storage, and servers to electronic equipment manufacturers and resellers. Arrow Electronics Inc has a market cap of $7.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $102.880000 with a P/E ratio of 13.71 and P/S ratio of 0.29. Arrow Electronics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arrow Electronics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Michael J Long sold 97,249 shares of ARW stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $103.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of ARW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $99.96. The price of the stock has increased by 2.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Strategy Officer Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of ARW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $105.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.61% since.

SVP, Chief Human Resources Off Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of ARW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $104.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.79% since.

Chief Supply Chain Officer Charles Kostalnick Ii sold 26,060 shares of ARW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $104.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.44% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Mary Catherine Morris sold 1,500 shares of ARW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $103.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Chief Information Officer Vincent P Melvin sold 13,883 shares of ARW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $103.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.52% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARW, click here