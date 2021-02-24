Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sold $892,575 of Shares

CEO of Marcus & Millichap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hessam Nadji (insider trades) sold 22,500 shares of MMI on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $39.67 a share. The total sale was $892,575.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a national brokerage firm engaged in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a market cap of $1.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.310000 with a P/E ratio of 36.63 and P/S ratio of 2.19. Marcus & Millichap Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Marcus & Millichap Inc. .

CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of MMI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $39.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

