>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sold $892,575 of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: MMI -0.81%

CEO of Marcus & Millichap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hessam Nadji (insider trades) sold 22,500 shares of MMI on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $39.67 a share. The total sale was $892,575.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a national brokerage firm engaged in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a market cap of $1.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.310000 with a P/E ratio of 36.63 and P/S ratio of 2.19. Marcus & Millichap Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Marcus & Millichap Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of MMI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $39.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MMI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)