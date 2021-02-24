>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (AYLA) President & CEO Roni Mamluk Sold $617,137 of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: AYLA -5.06%

President & CEO of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roni Mamluk (insider trades) sold 33,126 shares of AYLA on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $18.63 a share. The total sale was $617,137.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $220.421 million; its shares were traded at around $17.250000 with and P/S ratio of 58.68. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of AYLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $18.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AYLA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)