Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (AYLA) President & CEO Roni Mamluk Sold $617,137 of Shares

President & CEO of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roni Mamluk (insider trades) sold 33,126 shares of AYLA on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $18.63 a share. The total sale was $617,137.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $220.421 million; its shares were traded at around $17.250000 with and P/S ratio of 58.68. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of AYLA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $18.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AYLA, click here