Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $2.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 18,750 shares of QTWO on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $135.16 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.660000 with and P/S ratio of 16.89. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Q2 Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 10,000 shares of QTWO stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $129.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $134.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

COO John E Breeden sold 2,738 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.21% since.

SVP, General Counsel Barry G Benton sold 2,530 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $134.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

