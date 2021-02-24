>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $2.5 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: QTWO +0.59%

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 18,750 shares of QTWO on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $135.16 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.660000 with and P/S ratio of 16.89. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Q2 Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 18,750 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $135.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.33% since.
  • President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 10,000 shares of QTWO stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $129.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $134.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.
  • COO John E Breeden sold 2,738 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.21% since.
  • SVP, General Counsel Barry G Benton sold 2,530 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $134.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QTWO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)