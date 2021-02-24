>
Articles 

Bancfirst Corp (BANF) President and CEO and Director David E Rainbolt Sold $1.4 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: BANF +0%

President and CEO and Director of Bancfirst Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David E Rainbolt (insider trades) sold 21,761 shares of BANF on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $66.13 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

BancFirst Corp through its subsidiaries provides retail & commercial banking services; It also offers trust services & acts as executor, administrator, trustee, transfer agent & provides item processing, research & other fiduciary services. BancFirst Corp has a market cap of $2.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.000000 with a P/E ratio of 22.01 and P/S ratio of 5.02. The dividend yield of BancFirst Corp stocks is 2.01%. GuruFocus rated BancFirst Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with BancFirst Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO and Director, 10% Owner David E Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of BANF stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.
  • President and CEO and Director, 10% Owner David E Rainbolt sold 18,704 shares of BANF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $66.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of BANF stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has increased by 13.79% since.
  • 10% Owner Bank Partners Lp Bf sold 21,761 shares of BANF stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.
  • 10% Owner Street Banking Partners L Main sold 21,761 shares of BANF stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.
  • 10% Owner Street Banking Partners L Main sold 18,704 shares of BANF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $66.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.
  • 10% Owner Bank Partners Lp Bf sold 18,704 shares of BANF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $66.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BANF, click here

.

