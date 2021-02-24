>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Meta Financial Group, Inc.Â® Appoints Ronald D. McCray and Lizabeth Zlatkus to Board of Directors

February 24, 2021 | About: CASH +0.36%

Appointees bolster the finance, risk management and governance expertise of the Board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® ( CASH) (“Meta”) and its subsidiary MetaBank®, N.A., a leading financial enablement company, announced today that Ronald D. McCray and Lizabeth Zlatkus have been elected to the Board of Directors, effective February 23, 2021. Mr. McCray will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Committee of the Board. Ms. Zlatkus will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee and Bank Risk and Credit Committee.

“The expertise that Ron and Liz bring to our Board of Directors in finance, operations, risk management and governance will be invaluable as we execute our strategy and build long-term shareholder value,” said Doug Hajek, Chairman of the Meta Financial Group Board of Directors.

Mr. McCray is an advisor at RLJ Equity Partners, a private equity firm. Previously, from 2014 to 2016, Mr. McCray was Chairman, and from 2015-2016 Chairman, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Career Education Corporation (now Perdoceo Education Corporation). From 2007 to 2009 he was Chief Administrative Officer at NIKE, Inc. Prior to that, from 1987 to 2007, McCray served in various roles as a lawyer at Kimberly Clark Corporation, including SVP, Law and Government Affairs and Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. McCray is on the Board of Directors of A.H. Belo Corporation. He received his undergraduate degree in Government from Cornell University, and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Ms. Zlatkus previously held various executive positions at The Hartford Financial Services Group during her 28-year tenure, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer, as well as Co-President of Hartford Life Insurance Companies. Ms. Zlatkus serves on the Boards of Directors of Axis Capital Holdings Limited, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc., and SE2 Holdings, LLC, a privately held technology services company. Ms. Zlatkus graduated with distinction from The Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in Accounting.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ron and Liz to our Board of Directors,” said Brad Hanson, President and CEO of Meta Financial Group and Co-President and CEO of MetaBank. “Their extensive experience and perspectives across a variety of industries will be a significant addition to our Board as we continue on with our mission of Financial Inclusion for All.”

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®
Meta Financial Group, Inc.® ( CASH) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta Financial Group’s subsidiary, MetaBank®, N.A., is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com or www.metabank.com.

Media Relations Contact
Lou Casale
917-647-4218
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Brittany Kelley Elsasser
605-362-2423
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE1OTE0MCMzOTkzOTA3IzIwMjg4ODY=
7d9823db-8c36-44bc-b08b-da063a2fd99b

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)