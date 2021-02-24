Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN), has received written notification (the "Nasdaq Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in the rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Listing Rules”).



Neovasc received a letter from the Nasdaq in December 2020 notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). The Nasdaq Notice confirms that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) pursuant to Listing Rule 5810 as the Company's market value exceeded US$35 million for 14 consecutive business days between February 2, 2020 through February 22, 2020.

The Company is now in compliance with all previously announced breaches of the Listing Rules.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

