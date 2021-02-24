>
International Money Express, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

February 24, 2021 | About: IMXI +1.67%

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. ( IMXI) (the “Company”) will release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call on March 10, 2021, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the company’s strategy and financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:30 am ET on March 10, 2021, until 11:59 pm ET on March 24, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13717013 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. ( IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, our company-operated stores, and on-line through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
[email protected]

