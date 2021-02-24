>
Huntington Bancshares To Present At The 2021 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:HBAN +3.18%

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will be participating in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present virtually to analysts and investors at 10:40 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora)

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $120 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,330 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-to-present-at-the-2021-rbc-capital-markets-financial-institutions-conference-301234972.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated


