>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

MDC Partners to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:MDCA +5.71%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. announced today that the Company will participate in a March investor conference.

Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Lanuto, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, taking place virtually, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM. A replay of the presentation will be available to the public in the Investors section of the MDC Partners website, www.mdc-partners.com. The webcast archive for this presentation will be available for 10 days following the event.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

CONTACT:
Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
212-446-1875
[email protected]

MDC Partners Logo. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-partners-to-present-at-the-2021-jp-morgan-global-high-yield--leveraged-finance-conference-301235019.html

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)