MDC Partners to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. announced today that the Company will participate in a March investor conference.

Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Lanuto, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, taking place virtually, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM. A replay of the presentation will be available to the public in the Investors section of the MDC Partners website, www.mdc-partners.com. The webcast archive for this presentation will be available for 10 days following the event.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

