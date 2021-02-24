>
Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2028

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:AEE -0.64%

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) announced today the pricing of a public offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% senior notes due 2028 at 99.908% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on March 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)

Ameren intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including to repay its short-term debt.

Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the senior notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-announces-pricing-of-senior-notes-offering-due-2028-301235114.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation


