Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.095 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid March 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston® field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir® air purifiers, and BrightlineTM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com .

