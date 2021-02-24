>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Construction Partners, Inc. to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:ROAD +5.04%

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Bank of America Securities Research Global Industrials Conference 2021

PR Newswire

DOTHAN, Ala., Feb. 24, 2021

DOTHAN, Ala., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming "virtual" investor conferences.

Members of the Company's management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2021; the Company's "Fire Side Chat" discussion at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Central Time will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net/events-and-presentations.

In addition, the Company will participate in the Bank of America Securities Research Global Industrials Conference on March 17, 2021.

About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 48 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-partners-inc-to-participate-in-two-virtual-investor-conferences-301234976.html

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)