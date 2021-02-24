>
Barron's Ranks Manning & Napier Best Fund Family of 2020

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:MN +1.32%

PR Newswire

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), Barron's has recognized Manning & Napier as the best actively managed fund family in their Fund Families of 2020 ranking. The ranking assesses the one-year relative performance of fund firms that offer a diversified lineup of actively managed mutual funds and ETFs. The results are based on firms' skill in active management.

"We are gratified to deliver excellent investment results for our clients during 2020, a most challenging year. For over 50 years, we have invested with a rigorous, consistent philosophy and disciplined, well-honed research processes," commented Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Marc Mayer. "Our goal is to provide the outcomes clients need over time, even though market environments vary greatly. The recognition from Barron's is a testament to our people, values, culture, and the strength of our time-tested research disciplines."

To be included in the ranking, firms must offer at least three active mutual funds or actively managed ETFs in the U.S. Stock category; one in world equity; and one mixed asset, such as a balanced or allocation fund. Firms also need to offer at least two taxable bond funds and one national tax-exempt bond fund. All funds must have a track record of at least one year. Passive index funds were excluded. Only 53 asset managers out of the 822 in Lipper's database were included in the Barron's analysis.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

