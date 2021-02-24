Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) EVP Supply Chain Colin Yankee Sold $2 million of Shares

EVP Supply Chain of Tractor Supply Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin Yankee (insider trades) sold 11,720 shares of TSCO on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $168.96 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Tractor Supply Co is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. It is engaged in supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Co has a market cap of $18.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $161.080000 with a P/E ratio of 25.25 and P/S ratio of 1.79. The dividend yield of Tractor Supply Co stocks is 1.03%. Tractor Supply Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tractor Supply Co the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Tractor Supply Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Iii Harry A Lawton sold 21,468 shares of TSCO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $166.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joy Brown bought 100 shares of TSCO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $165.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.74% since.

EVP Supply Chain Colin Yankee sold 11,720 shares of TSCO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $168.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.66% since.

SVP Marketing Christi C Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of TSCO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

