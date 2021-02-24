>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) EVP Supply Chain Colin Yankee Sold $2 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: TSCO -2.49%

EVP Supply Chain of Tractor Supply Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin Yankee (insider trades) sold 11,720 shares of TSCO on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $168.96 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Tractor Supply Co is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. It is engaged in supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Co has a market cap of $18.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $161.080000 with a P/E ratio of 25.25 and P/S ratio of 1.79. The dividend yield of Tractor Supply Co stocks is 1.03%. Tractor Supply Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tractor Supply Co the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Tractor Supply Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Iii Harry A Lawton sold 21,468 shares of TSCO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $166.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Joy Brown bought 100 shares of TSCO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $165.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.74% since.
  • EVP Supply Chain Colin Yankee sold 11,720 shares of TSCO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $168.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.66% since.
  • SVP Marketing Christi C Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of TSCO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TSCO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)