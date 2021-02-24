Greenhill Inc (GHL) Chairman & CEO Scott L Bok Bought $493,446 of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Greenhill Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott L Bok (insider trades) bought 33,095 shares of GHL on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $14.91 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $493,446.

Greenhill & Co Inc is an investment bank providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financing and capital-raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments. Greenhill & Co Inc has a market cap of $280.029 million; its shares were traded at around $14.760000 with a P/E ratio of 14.33 and P/S ratio of 0.97. The dividend yield of Greenhill & Co Inc stocks is 1.36%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Greenhill & Co Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Scott L Bok bought 33,095 shares of GHL stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $14.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President David Wyles sold 63,199 shares of GHL stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $15.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

President Kevin M Costantino sold 83,770 shares of GHL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $14.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.

President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of GHL stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $15.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

