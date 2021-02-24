>
Sitime Corp (SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sold $2.6 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: SITM +3.11%

CEO of Sitime Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rajesh Vashist (insider trades) sold 22,785 shares of SITM on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $112.33 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

SiTime Corp has a market cap of $1.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.130000 with and P/S ratio of 16.24. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SiTime Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 22,785 shares of SITM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $112.33. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.
  • CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SITM stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $135.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick sold 4,115 shares of SITM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $112.41. The price of the stock has increased by 3.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 860 shares of SITM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $111.92. The price of the stock has increased by 3.76% since.
  • See Remarks Lionel Bonnot sold 3,332 shares of SITM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $112.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.
  • EVP Marketing Piyush B Sevalia sold 3,115 shares of SITM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $112.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.
  • See Remarks Vincent P Pangrazio sold 224 shares of SITM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.
  • See Remarks Vincent P Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SITM stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $126. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SITM, click here

